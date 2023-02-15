Walkabout Mini Golf Coming ‘Soon’ To PSVR 2, No Plans For PSVR 1

Walkabout Mini Golf is coming “soon” to Sony’s PS5-powered VR headset, developer Mighty Coconut confirmed today.

UploadVR also confirmed the studio has no plans to bring the standout mini golf experience to PSVR 1.

“We have no plans to be available on PSVR1 at this time but are always assessing the best use of our resources relative to player interest,” a Mighty Coconut representative wrote over email.

For those unfamiliar, Walkabout Mini Golf is available on all other major VR headsets with room code cross-platform multiplayer and a growing collection of impressive paid add-on courses, including Atlantis, 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, Myst, and Labyrinth. Notably, however, the chart shared by Mighty Coconut below marks a critical difference in the availability of the paid DLC courses across platforms, with Pico outside China and PSVR 2 both listing the add-ons as coming soon. While Viveport and Pico in China also offer Walkabout, there’s no timeline on either platform for the DLC courses and China-based players can’t play with those outside the country.

Mighty Coconut also offers a “guest pass” feature which allows a player who owns a particular DLC course to play with friends even if they don’t own the add-on content.

We’ve been touring through all the courses in Walkabout with the developers explaining their design considerations and offering an in-depth window into why the low poly aesthetic and theme park-like course design is giving so many people reasons to use their VR headsets. Check it out in the playlist embedded below: