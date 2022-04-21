Walkabout Mini Golf Tees Up New Welcome Island

Mini golfers can wait for their friends on a new Welcome Island in Walkabout with activities like a raft ride tour, driving range, practice putting area and more.

Welcome Island is essentially the game’s main menu re-imagined more as theme park waiting area. According to development studio Mighty Coconut, the original menu was designed by founder Lucas Martell back before the game release, “so it was time for an update.” Among other updates, the new version of Walkabout Mini Golf also lets players pick up the ball and throw it. The trailer embedded below shows the new areas.

We recently sat down with Martell in our virtual studio to learn more about the game’s forthcoming licensed course add-ons. Mighty Coconut lined up DLC courses inspired by the Cyan puzzler game Myst as well as the 1980s film Labyrinth with the studio developing a slate of additional courses as well as a mobile phone version of the game for iOS and Android. The studio is already charting out its updates plans into next year.

We’re big fans of the title and it is among the best sports games available in VR as well as a wonderful hang-out with friends with its cross-play support. The new menu system is live in Walkabout Mini Golf now and we’ll be looking to dive in and check it out soon. If you get there before us, though, let us know in the comments what you think of the new update.