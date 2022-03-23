Walkabout Mini Golf Devs Tease More Licensed Content After Labyrinth DLC

Mighty Coconut hinted that more licensed content might be on the way to Walkabout Mini Golf, after announcing a DLC course themed around the 1986 film Labyrinth earlier this month.

The tease was dropped at GDC by Lucas Martell from Mighty Coconut, while speaking to Alex, one of our UploadVR Correspondents from Between Realities, on the show floor:

Martell: Yeah, so we’ve got a course coming up this summer, it’s based on Jim Hensen’s Labryrinth. So it’s been announced and yeah, we’re hard at work and we’ve almost got it finished but we can’t wait to show it to everybody. Alex: That is a quite popular IP from yesteryear. I imagine… did you have to jump through a lot of hoops to pull something like that together? What’s the process been like, securing an IP like that for your game?

Martell: We’re very unique and very lucky. I come from an animation background so I know a lot of folks in Hollywood. Also our head of licensing Michele Martell — not actually a relation [to Lucas], confusingly – she actually was Business Affairs at Hensen for a long time. So we luckily just have a lot of ties to folks in the Hollywood world, and other movies. And yeah, so this is the first in what we hope to be many very, very cool licensing things, that we’ll start to announce more soon.

Fingers crossed, but that sounds pretty promising. Personally, I’d love to see some Marvel or DC-inspired courses in the game — an Avengers Tower map or Gotham City course would be pretty cool, but perhaps that’s wishful thinking on my part.

You can catch up on Day 1 of GDC over on YouTube, but keep an eye out for more GDC content this week straight from the show floor.

What licensed courses would you like to see in future DLC for Walkabout? Let us know in the comments.