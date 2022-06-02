The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Confirmed For PSVR 2

Sony confirmed The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is coming to PSVR 2.

While not a huge surprise, the upcoming follow-up to the 2020 title will release on PSVR 2 alongside PC VR and Quest 2 platforms. The announcement was made during Sony’s State of Play presentation, accompanied by a new trailer, showcasing more footage and including a better look at the new chainsaw weapon.

While we still don’t have a release date for PSVR 2 itself, the trailer that aired during the State of Play presentation listed a 2022 release date for Saints & Sinners Chapter 2. We know that the game is set for a 2022 release on Quest 2 and PC VR, but it’s currently unclear whether PSVR 2 will launch by the end of this year or be pushed into 2023. Given reports of delays, the latter is looking increasingly likely.

Stay tuned for more PSVR 2 news to come.