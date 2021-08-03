The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks Launches September, More Updates Planned

After a long delay, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks update arrives on September 23.

Developer Skydance confirmed the news on the PlayStation Blog today. Aftershocks is a free update for all platforms that was originally meant to be launching in May 2021, but was delayed at the last minute. The developer cited issues with working on multiple platforms and upgrading to a new engine as reasons for the hold-up.

The blog post does finally confirm some new details, too. Firstly, Aftershocks is designed to add new end-game content to the experience including new missions, threats and story elements. These new missions will focus on high-level play for those that have built up their survival skills and arsenals. Maps will be remixed with new enemy placements and there are new traps like tripwire bombs.

Missions will send you after supply caches with loads of resources to bring home, and sometimes human enemies can find them first and hide them in new areas.

Aftershocks won’t be the end of Saints & Sinners’ story, either. Skydance notes the update is “a small bite of what we have planned for Saints & Sinners, and is in fact only the first taste of new content planned to come for the game. Explore Aftershocks to its fullest and you may get some more insight into what comes next for both the Tourist and all of post-apocalyptic New Orleans.”

Will you be checking out the Aftershocks update for Saints & Sinners? Let us know in the comments below!