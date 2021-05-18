The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks Update Delayed

Skydance Interactive delayed the release of the upcoming Aftershocks update for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, after revealing technical issues got in the way of the original May 20 release date.

Skydance first revealed the updated last month – it was slated to release on all platforms simultaneously as post-campaign content that would “offer players hours of new content to explore in the form of new missions, collectibles to find and new survival tools to use.”

Hello Tourists, We've been spending a lot of time in the past weeks getting our game ready for the announced Aftershocks update. However, technical issues have arisen which we didn't anticipate. pic.twitter.com/zDFd6rs7xT — TWD Saints & Sinners (@WalkingDeadVR) May 17, 2021

Skydance announced the delay in a Twitter thread, which which we’ve compiled into one full statement for convenience:

Hello Tourists, We’ve been spending a lot of time in the past weeks getting our game ready for the announced Aftershocks update. However, technical issues have arisen which we didn’t anticipate. Launching on multiple platforms and upgrading to a new engine version is tricky to say the least. The bottom line is that we don’t want to ship without knowing that you can access the Aftershocks update on whatever supported VR hardware you’re using and have an experience up to our standards. As such, we’ve made the hard decision to delay this update initially planned for May 20. This delay may push the launch by several weeks. We know having a definitive answer is important, so we’ll reach back out on our social channels once we have a final date we’re confident we can hit. Thank you for your support and patience. -The Skydance Interactive Team

As you can see in the statement, there’s no revised date given for the update except that the delay could push the release out for “several weeks.”

Keep an eye peeled for more details, but it’s fair to say that the Aftershocks update might not be coming for a while yet.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is available for Oculus Quest, PC VR and PSVR. You can read our review here.