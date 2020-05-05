The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Surprise Launches On EU PSVR Store

The long-awaited PSVR version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is now available. At least, in the EU it is.

The game is now appearing on the EU PlayStation Store as a Standard Edition for £28.99. The Tourist Edition, which comes with a bit more stuff, is available for £44.99. We’ve checked the US PlayStation Store but can’t find the game listed there. We’ve reached out to Skydance to see if there’s comment on the game launching and if it will come to the US today or this week too.

It’s possible the game has launched this early by mistake but, last week, Skydance’s own Peter Akemann said the launch wasn’t far away. Either way, now that people are buying it, it will be hard to get the genie back in the bottle.

We’ll be excited to check out the PSVR version of the game. When it launched on PC VR in January, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners impressed us with its physics-driven gameplay, in which players had to put real effort into swinging melee weapons and keeping zombies at bay. Not only that but the game offers a full, meaty campaign to sink your teeth into with survival elements and side-quests.

It could be exactly what PSVR fans have been pining for, then, but we haven’t actually played this version of the game for ourselves yet. We’ll need to get our hands on it and see how it holds up before giving this one our recommendation too. Are you going to check out The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on PSVR today? Let us know in the comments below!