The Walking Dead VR & Gorn Out-Slice Beat Saber In May’s PSVR Top Downloads

At long last there’s some sign of change in the monthly PSVR charts on the PlayStation Store. Two games released in May have managed to beat Beat Saber and climb to the top.

Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Free Lives’ Gorn placed in first and second respectively in the US charts for last month. In the EU, Walking Dead came out on top again, but Beat Saber edged out Gorn for second place. Still, getting two new games to outsell the usual PSVR staples like Superhot and Job Simulator (which both feature lower down) is a huge achievement.

Neither territory shares actual sales figures, though neither game has physical editions in stores, either.

With a lack of really big releases for PSVR over the past few months, Beat Saber had been sitting unchallenged on top of the charts for quite a while. It’s reassuring to see that new games are capable of climbing to the top, then, especially two great games. The Walking Dead enjoyed a top tier port to PSVR (after reaching Steam’s top sellers list on PC in January) and Gorn finally arrived in need of a few updates that also hit last week.

Fireproof Games’ The Room VR: A Dark Matter is the only other 2020 VR game to feature this month, coming in 10th on the EU chart. Other than that, it’s the usual suspects.

There’s not much on the radar for PSVR in June so don’t expect any other big shakeups. But July starts strong with the long-awaited launch of Marvel’s Iron Man VR. That’s bound to have an impact.