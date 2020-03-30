The Walking Dead, Gorn Devs Provide Updates On PSVR Ports

Two of the most anticipated PSVR ports on the horizon seem very close to release.

Both the developers of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Gorn provided updates on their respective ports this week. For The Walking Dead, Skydance Interactive tweeted a message to assure that the team was “adjusting as best we can” to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the team also stressed “we’re working our hardest to get Saints & Sinners out to you on PSVR this Spring.”

The game won’t be making its initial Q1 2020 release window, but hopefully it won’t be delayed too much further. The Walking Dead is one of our favorite PC VR games of the year, so we’re really looking forward to its PSVR release. A Quest version will follow after that.

Gorn, meanwhile, seems a little closer to release, as it’s currently trying to pass Sony’s certification system. Developer Free Lives is currently fixing some feedback from its first pass, but stresses that release is “close”. However, as the developer and Sony’s certification team are now self-isolating, it might take longer. People have been waiting a long time on this one, so it’s good to hear that release is nearing.

PSVR fans have a lot to look forward to in the future, then. Aside from these two, the long-awaited port of Form hits the platform next week and Iron Man VR arrives in May.

Will you be picking up The Walking Dead or Gorn on PSVR? Let us know in the comments below!