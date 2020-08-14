The Walking Dead Onslaught Will Be Forward Compatible With PS5 For PSVR

Yesterday, Survios announced the long-anticipated release date for The Walking Dead Onslaught. The zombie survival game touches down on September 29 on PC and PS4 with support for VR headsets. But you’ll also be able to play the game on the upcoming PS5.

In a press release announcing the release date, Suvios noted that “The Walking Dead Onslaught’s PlayStation 4 version will also be compatible with the next-gen PlayStation 5.”

To our mind, that makes Onslaught the first PSVR game to be confirmed as backward compatible on PS5. Note that this wording makes it clear that we’re not talking about a native version of the game on PS5, but instead the PS4 version running on the console.

Why is that news? Well, simply put, we don’t know how far backward compatibility on PS5 will extend. Sony initially suggested that most of the PS4’s most-played games would work on the console, before later specifying that the ‘vast majority’ of the older console’s entire library would run on the device. Onslaught seems to be the first PSVR game we can count among them.

Last week Sony also confirmed that all your existing PSVR peripherals will work with PS5 to play PS4 games. The PlayStation Camera will need a special adapter to work (which Sony says it will ship out for free), but the DualShock 4, Move controllers and Aim controller can all still be used.

Wide-ranging backward compatibility support will be crucial for PSVR on PS5, but we’re also wondering if new PS5 games will support the headset. Last week IO Interactive announced that Hitman 3 would support PSVR, but is yet to clarify if that’s on PS4, PS5 or both. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation as we lead up to PS5’s holiday 2020 launch. Onslaught, meanwhile, is available to pre-order on Steam and Oculus now, with PSVR pre-orders coming soon.