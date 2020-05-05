The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR Launches Today

Over three months on from PC VR launch, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR release date is finally here. And it’s today.

You probably already clocked that given that it launched very early this morning in Europe. But the anticipated port of the zombie shooter should be showing up on a PlayStation Store near you soon. Check out the launch trailer below. Today’s launch is just a little outside the initial Q1 2020 target developer Skydance Interactive had set. But it hasn’t been much longer to wait at all. In March, the developer thanked fans for their patience as they adapted to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 situation.

This one has been hotly anticipated by the PSVR crowd. When Saints & Sinners launched on PC VR headsets in January we were really fond of it. The physics-based gameplay helped it to set a new bar in the VR zombie shooter genre, and deep survival elements and plenty of gameplay made it an easy recommendation. It remains to be seen, however, if all of these elements will survive the transition to less powerful PS4 hardware.

As with the PC VR version, there are multiple editions at launch. You can grab the standard edition from the PlayStation Store from today for $39.99. It comes with a dynamic theme for your PS4. The Tourist and Tower editions, meanwhile, come with more in-game bonuses.

Following its PSVR release, Saints & Sinners will be coming to Oculus Quest too. Again, Skydance initially pegged a Q3 2020 release window for this version, but it remains to be seen if that will slip at all. That port will, no doubt, be an even bigger challenge than the PSVR version. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on the return of Survios’ missing-in-action Walking Dead VR game, The Walking Dead: Onslaught.

What do you make of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR release date? Let us know in the comments below!