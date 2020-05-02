Skydance: Walking Dead PSVR Version Is ‘Awesome’, Quest Port Underway

The release date for the PSVR version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will be announced very soon, according to developer Skydance Interactive. And the company seems confident it will be up to snuff.

Studio chief technologist and co-founder Peter Akemann said as much in a recent interview with VentureBeat (see below). “We are, right now, porting it to PlayStation VR which is a very, very, soon to be announced date,” Akemann noted. “It’s in the very near future, that’s all I can say, but stay tuned for that.”

But how does it play? We all know that, as great a headset as PSVR is, the PS4 that powers it doesn’t match a VR ready PC in terms of performance. Rest assured, Akemann says the port is shaping up very well. “It’s awesome on PlayStation VR,” the developer said. “I play it daily on PlayStation VR and it’s fantastic there.”

There’s one more edition of the game on the way, though, and that’s for Oculus Quest. It’s not due out until later this year, but Akemann says work is well underway and has high hopes for the port. “And we’re working on Quest too,” he said, “and it’s going to be awesome there too. The Quest is the most interesting tension point, if you can bridge those same titles onto mobile. And we’re working on sacrifices you have to make to do it.”

We’ll definitely be interested to see what Skydance has to chop away to get the game running on the mobile platform. The PC VR version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners features robust physics in which you push, stab and shoot your way through hordes of zombies. Other zombie games have made the transition to Quest quite well, but we think Saints & Sinners raises the bar for the genre. Let’s hope Skydance can maintain that bar with the end product.

Are you looking forward to The Walking Dead’s PSVR version? Let us know in the comment below!