The Walking Dead Quest Gets Trial Update Next Month

The long-awaited The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Quest Trial update arrives early next month.

The update, which was recently delayed just ahead of its intended launch date, will now arrive on February 4th. The Trial adds a new horde-style survival mode to Saints & Sinners, getting players to take on waves of zombies and kill them in stylish ways to rack up points.

The news comes as developer Skydance also revealed that the game has made some $29 million in revenue in its first year on sale. In fact, Quest sold 10 times more copies than that Oculus Rift version of the game, despite the PC VR edition launching last January and the Quest version not coming until the following October.

So far The Trial is the only free update we’ve seen to Saints & Sinners, and it’s not clear if Skydance will continue to provide more content for the existing game, or if it might move onto new projects. Either way, we’ll be keeping a close eye on what comes next from the studio.

“Despite its minor issues like relatively boring environments, repetitive mission structure, and human AI that leaves a bit to be desired, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is easily the best zombie game in VR to date,” we said in our 4/5 review of the game. “The shooting mechanics feel heavy and impactful and melee is extremely violent in just the right ways.”

Will you be checking out The Walking Dead’s Trial update on Quest? Let us know in the comments below!