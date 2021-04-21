The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks Update Revealed

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ next free update is called Aftershocks and it’s arriving in May.

Update: UploadVR received confirmation that the update will be available across all platforms – Quest, PC VR and PSVR – from May 20. Skydance says the update “offer players hours of new content to explore in the form of new missions, collectibles to find and new survival tools to use as they tremble through the undead city of New Orleans” and is accessible to people who have finished the game’s main campaign.

The original story continues below.

A first look at Aftershocks was revealed during the Oculus Gaming Showcase today, confirming a May 20th launch date. Check out the trailer below.

Those that played through the original Saints & Sinners campaign will probably recognize some of the references in this trailer. It seems like supplies from The Reserve are being spread across the game’s maps, creating a rush to secure drops of weapons and resources. Traditionally, Saints & Sinners is about conserving ammo and keeping quiet, but it looks like this mode might force players to be more aggressive with the items they gather. It will be interesting to see how the gameplay is mixed up here.

15 months on from release and Saints & Sinners remains one of our favorite VR game to date. The game pits you against zombie hordes, armed with an advanced physics system that makes melee combat incredibly satisfying. We gave it 4/5 when we reviewed it all the way back in January 2020, saying: “Despite its minor issues like relatively boring environments, repetitive mission structure, and human AI that leaves a bit to be desired, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is easily the best zombie game in VR to date.”

Aftershocks is the second free update to Saints & Sinners after the arrival of last year’s Meatgrinder update. Following its release the team took time to double down and get the game out on Oculus Quest for the launch of Quest 2 in October. No doubt Skydance is glad it made that decision – sales for Saints & Sinners in October were more than triple what they were for its launch month on PC, as we wrote earlier this week.