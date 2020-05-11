The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Devs ‘Open To’ Making A Sequel

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a big success, delivering an immersive adventure through a zombie-laden New Orleans that’s full of tense moments and action-packed gameplay. And according to developers at Skydance Interactive, it may not be the last time we get to see this brand of zombie-slaying in VR.

During a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) developers from Skydance Interactive were online to respond to various fan questions. One user asked if any other games were planned within The Walking Dead universe. While not outright saying they definitely would love to work on another entry, the response from developers certainly sounds positive:

Right now we are focusing on S&S content. We loved working in The Walking Dead IP so we would certainly be open to continuing that in the future.

Assuming the game sells well and does well for the studio, it seems like a sequel could definitely be in the cards, especially considering this is the most successful (especially critically) Walking Dead game in quite some time.

Also during the same Reddit AMA, Skydance confirmed they’re actively working on new content for the game in the form of updates, which could lead to some exciting new ways of exploring the apocalypse.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners just recently launched on PSVR with great results and the studio is also targeting a Q4 2020 release for the Oculus Quest version. We haven’t gotten a chance to try that version yet or see it in action, but judging by the quality of the PSVR version we have high hopes.

Let us know what you’d want out of a The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners sequel or follow-up down in the comments below and read or watch our review for more details.