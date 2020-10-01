The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Install Size Makes Case For 256 GB Quest 2

Oculus Quest 2 comes with two different storage sizes, 64 GB and 256 GB, and if you’re purchasing one then Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners looks to be making a strong case for opting for extra storage.

The popular and well-reviewed walker-killing game will takes up 9 GB on a Quest at launch, but once developers update the game with a wave-based mode known as The Trial it’ll take up a whopping 12 GB on the headset, according to a Q&A posted to the developer’s Discord group. “The Trial mode will be coming to Quest shortly after release. We will announce a date sometime soon,” according to the Q&A.

Oculus Quest 2 releases October 13 with $299 and $399 variations, and Saints & Sinners should be a launch title. If you bought the Oculus store version of the game earlier this year for PC, you should find the Quest version waiting for you free to download upon release. Jamie Feltham already captured footage showing Saints & Sinners running on the original 2019 Quest as well as the new 2020 Quest 2.

Check it out:

We’d bet that storage-hungry games like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners are going to be more likely on Quest 2 than they were with the original headset. So exchanging 1/5 of your available storage to play this one game on the $299 Quest 2 is definitely something to consider if your internet connection isn’t the fastest and you want to visit lots of places in VR.

Will you be picking up Saints & Sinners for Oculus Quest when it releases? Let us know in the comments below.