PSVR 2 & Steam Release Dates For The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution releases early in 2023 on Steam and PSVR 2.

Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution from Skydance Interactive launches December 1 on the Quest store. A representative for Skydance confirmed over email the release targets for other platforms — February 2023 for Steam and March 20th, 2023 for PlayStation VR2.

We reached out for clarity after a PlayStation Store listing showed a PS5 version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition bundled with Chapter 2: Retribution on PSVR 2. The $59.99 “Ch. 1 & 2 Deluxe Edition” pack for PSVR 2 on the PlayStation Store mentions “base games” for Chapter 1 and 2 alongside some weapon recipes and collectibles.

Earlier this year, Sony said “Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is currently set to come to PSVR in late 2022 and PS VR2 in 2023” and the wishlist page on Steam mentions a late 2022 release window. PSVR 2 headsets themselves are slated to start arriving at the end of February. According to the email, regarding the PSVR 1 version of Chapter 2, now “the team is aiming for sometime in 2023”.

Pico standalones have been slated to get Saints & Sinners as well.



The Chapter 2: Retribution edition of the game is priced $39.99 on the PlayStation Store. Last month we published the uncensored version of the latest Retribution trailer showing some of the intense encounters players might expect in the follow-up.

The first Saints & Sinners game set a high mark for zombie apocalypse games and it sits at the top of many of our best of VR lists — so we’re extremely curious to see how the newest entry holds up on the wide range of hardware it is set to ship on.