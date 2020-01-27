The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Coming To PSVR In Spring, Oculus Quest In Q4

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is set for a Spring release for PSVR and a Q4 release for the Oculus Quest, after the game from Skydance Interactive launched on PC VR headsets last week.

Confirmation of a PSVR and a Quest release window for the title isn’t completely new. We first heard these release windows at the end of a pre-release trailer. We rated the game 4 out of 5 stars though and it seems to be a hit among fans and the VR community in the days since release, so Skydance Interactive reconfirming the release windows is notable for people hoping to get their hands on the game on those platforms.

PSVR coming Spring 2020, Quest coming Q4 2020. — TWD Saints & Sinners (@WalkingDeadVR) January 24, 2020

There’s often a lot of work involved with porting and optimizing games for these platforms, especially the Quest, which may require visual downgrades and potentially other compromises to run on the system. Most recently, this was the case with Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, which just released for Quest after releasing on PC VR late last year.

The official Saints & Sinners Twitter account responded to a question about the Quest port with the answer “Fall/Winter 2020.” While it seems unlikely that the Quest port would arrive early, Fall technically includes September. We’ll no doubt just have to wait for more information to arrive later throughout the year.

If you missed it, be sure to check out our review of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.