The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Is A Quest 2 Launch Title

Excellent zombie-slaying VR adventure, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is an Oculus Quest 2 launch title.

Developer Skydance Interactive confirmed the news during today’s Facebook Connect event. The Walking Dead touches down on the standalone headset on October 13th, the exact same day Facebook is launching the Oculus Quest 2. Not bad timing, that.

This will be the full version of the popular game and it will run on both the original Quest and the Oculus Quest 2. In fact, we’ve been playing an early version of the game as part of our time reviewing the new headset, and we’ll have impressions on how it holds up on both Quest 2 and Quest 1 later in the week. For now, though, check out the launch trailer below.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a full single-player adventure in which players travel to New Orleans. You explore what remains of the city, gathering supplies, making uneasy alliances and getting caught in the middle of a war between two human factions. It’s not to be confused with the upcoming The Walking Dead: Onslaught, which is developed by Survios and instead set in the world of the TV show, not the comics.

We gave the game 4 stars when we first reviewed it on PC earlier this year, largely down to its fantastic combat mechanics. Saints & Sinners is a physics-driven game, meaning melee weapons have to be used with force and guns are realistically reloaded. Skydance followed the PC version up with a rock-solid PSVR port a few months back and all eyes have been on the promised Quest port since then.

Will you be picking up The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners at release on October 13th? Let us know in the comments below!