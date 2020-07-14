The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ Free Horde Mode Update Launches Today

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners‘ Meatgrinder update arrives today. First revealed in our Summer Showcase, it adds several new features and is available as a free update for PC VR and PSVR players.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was one of the first big VR releases this year, and it remains 2020’s best, even with some seriously tough competition. The Meatgrinder update is the first free content update for the game. Its main feature is a whole new mode called ‘The Trial’, which is essentially a horde mode with a few Saints & Sinners twists.

The development team released a dev walkthrough video of the new mode, detailing how everything works, which you can see below. In essence, it’s not an endless mode, but it will get increasingly harder and is aimed at advanced players who want to show off their combat skills. Making your way through each successive wave, until you reach the very end, sounds like it will be a considerable challenge.

You’ll start the mode with just a single screwdriver and enough bitecoins (the update’s new currency) to purchase one weapon of your choice. You’ll earn more bitecoins by killing walkers in each wave, however in true Saints & Sinners style, you’ll get higher rewards for more stylish kills — think headshots, long range shots, using explosives or throwing weapons. As always in this game, the gorier the better.

The update also adds in a new difficulty setting, Story Mode, for those starting a new game. As the title implies, this is an easier setting with reduced health and stamina impact from certain actions, allowing you to focus more on the narrative, if that’s your style. There’s a new weapon skin for the katana as well, called Absolution, which you can see the dev team use in this video.

The Meatgrinder update for Saints & Sinners is available today for players on PC VR and PSVR. We’re expecting an Oculus Quest version of the game later this year, but we’ve got no further details on that just yet.

