The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gets Cross-Buy On Oculus Quest & Rift

Good news! If you pick up a copy of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on the Oculus Store for Rift this week, you’ll get the Quest version for free later down the line.

The official Twitter account for the anticipated zombie survival game recently confirmed cross-buy support. That means if you buy one version on the Oculus Store, you’ll get the other edition for free too. Of course Saints & Sinners is only releasing on PC VR headsets today; the Quest version isn’t expected until Q3 2020. A PSVR version should be coming before that, too.

Note that cross-buy only works with the Oculus Store version of games on Rift and Quest. If you buy a game on, say, Steam, you won’t get immediate access to the Quest version unless, say, the developers provided codes themselves.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has been on our radar for a little while now. The game features an impressive physics-driven combat system and promises a meaty campaign with hours of content. The jury’s still out on if all this will add up to a compelling package, though.

We’ll have our full review of the game going live today, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled. In the meantime, check out our compilation of gory kills and the first 30 minutes of gameplay. We also just put up an interview with the game’s creative director.

