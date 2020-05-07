The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Will Get New Content

Good news for those of you that haven’t hit your zombie-killing quota for the year; The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is getting new content.

Developer Skydance Interactive confirmed as much in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit following the launch of the game on PSVR this week. Asked if the game might get story-based DLC, Narrative Designer, Ben Fuhrmann replied: “The team is working on new content for the game as we speak! Between S&S support and the Quest port of the game we will be staying very busy indeed!”

Note that Fuhrmann himself didn’t specifically say the words ‘story’ or ‘DLC’, so this could be pretty much anything. That said, we’d certainly love to see more campaign-style gameplay for the game, which remains one of our favorite releases of 2020. But we’d also welcome new survival modes and the like to pad out what’s already there.

Fuhrmann also declined to share how the new content would arrive, adding: “We don’t have specific details on that yet. All I can say at this stage in development is that it’s going to be very fun!”

As the developer earlier noted, though, the game is currently in the works for the Oculus Quest after surprise-launching on PSVR on Tuesday. That will be a challenging port for sure, and we don’t know if this new content will release before or after its arrival.

What would you want to see out of new content for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners? Let us know in the comments below!