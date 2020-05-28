Wallace And Gromit To Get Story-Driven AR Experience

Wallace & Gromit are popular British claymation characters featured in award-winning stop motion animated films and TV shows. This week, Aardman Animations, W&G Ltd., and Fictioneers Ltd. announced that they’ll be bringing the series to AR for the first time with The Big Fix Up this fall.

According to a prepared statement, Wallace & Gromit: The Big Fix Up will be a “first of its kind, story-driven” AR experience. Based on the announcement trailer, embedded above, it looks like they will be using CG animation for the characters, but will do so in a way that mimics stop motion movement. The AR experience is being developed in Unity and is a collaborative project with research support from the University of South Wales and funding from UK Research & Innovation.

“Aardman is a multi-faceted creative studio and is just as happy with classic film making as it is with new and emerging technologies,” says Merlin Crossingham, Aardman’s Creative Director of Wallace & Gromit. “Wallace and Gromit’s heart and soul is in stop motion, but they have often dabbled in the cutting-edge of tech, and this is one of those occasions. We are delighted to join forces with the amazing folk at Fictioneers to take Wallace and Gromit on a new adventure in such a groundbreaking way.”

We don’t really know much else about The Big Fix Up other than you’re basically guaranteed to walk away smiling after trying it if the series’ track record is anything to go by. To get notified when more details are available, check out The Big Fix Up’s website to register your interest.