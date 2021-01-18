Wallace & Gromit AR Story Now Available On Android & iPhone

An original Wallace & Gromit story built for augmented reality is now available on Android and iPhone.

You can pick up Wallace & Gromit: The Big Fix Up on Google Play or the Apple App Store. You play as a new employee of the iconic comedy duo’s latest company working to fix up the English city of Bristol.

The project is the result of a collaboration between Bristol-based Aardman and the creative storytellers at UK-based Fictioneers. It uses a 3D mapping platform called Fantasmo as well as Unity’s AR products to “bring the Bristol city centre to life at home,” according to a press release. The story is told through “AR gameplay, CG animations, in-character phone calls, extended reality (XR) portals, and comic strips.”

“Wallace & Gromit have innovation, gadgets, and technology at the comedic heart of their world. Working with Fictioneers to create The Big Fix Up has been a perfect fit, allowing us to bring the duo’s fantastic fictional contraptions right into our audiences homes using the latest real technology,” said Merlin Crossingham, Creative Director of Wallace & Gromit at Aardman, in a prepared statement.

Check out this teaser clip:

We haven’t had a chance to give it a try yet but we’ll be checking it out soon. If you’ve tested it on your phone please share your thoughts in the comments below. The creators are planning to release more products using the platform they developed for this Wallace & Gromit release, so if you enjoyed it there’s a chance they’ll make similar apps in the future.