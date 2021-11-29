Walmart Selling Refurbished 64GB Quest 2 Headsets For Just $199

A listing on Walmart’s site offers a refurbished Quest 2 headset for its lowest price yet, with a few caveats.

The first caveat is, of course, that this is a refurbished standalone VR headset, which means that this hardware was most likely returned to Meta/Facebook/Oculus, for what could be a number of reasons, and is now being resold. These might include ex-demo headsets, opened headsets that were returned, or headsets with faulty parts that have been replaced and restored with equivalent new parts. In any case, refurbished headsets should appear and operate like new. In the past, Facebook tested the $199 price for a refurbished original Quest, with the program ensuring there were no visible cosmetic imperfections, no scratches, and a 6-month warranty. The refurbished Quest 2 listing on the Walmart site still mentions an “Oculus limited Warranty one (1) year from the date of purchase or delivery of the Product, whichever is later”

Previous refurbished headsets were sold directly on the Oculus site, but this Quest 2 refurbished offer has only been spotted at Walmart.

These 64GB refurbished Quest 2s are the lowest priced version of the headset we’ve seen since its release — a full $100 below the $299 price of base model when sold new. Keep in mind that while this refurbished Quest 2 might be cheaper than a brand new system, it also has less storage. These specific models are the old 64GB SKUs, now phased out of the Quest 2 lineup and replaced by the updated 128GB model for the same base price of $299. So while you’re paying $100 less, you’re also getting less storage than a new base Quest 2 model.

For some people, 64GB of storage might not be a problem, but it’s definitely something that you’ll need to consider, as Quest 2 games are getting bigger and bigger in size. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond only barely fits on the 64GB Quest 2, taking up 41GB of space — when you factor in the storage taken up by the system software, that doesn’t leave room for much else. Likewise, Resident Evil 4 VR and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners take up 12GB of space each. If you want to install a lot of the Quest 2’s big software draws (and yet-to-come mega titles like GTA: San Andreas) at the same time, then you might think about going for a larger brand new 128GB Quest 2 or even the top end 256GB version priced at $399 new.

Given the 64GB models are now discontinued, these refurbished models may only be available in limited numbers. It’s been just over a year since the 64GB Quest 2 model launched, so there’s a chance that we’ll see refurbished 128GB models later down the line. The original Quest headset launched in May 2019, but refurbished models for $199 only became available in February this year — almost two years after launch.

You can purchase the refurbished 64GB Quest 2 from Walmart for $199 while stocks last.