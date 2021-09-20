Wanderer Delayed, New Gameplay Video Debuts

Promising VR puzzler Wanderer has been delayed but, worry not, it’s still planned to release this year.

Developers M Theory and Oddboy confirmed the news today, citing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We had originally hoped the game would launch in Q3 but, as September draws to a close, it was looking increasingly unlikely. There’s no more specific release date right now other than 2021.

New Wanderer Gameplay Debuts

It’s not all bad news, though. A new look at the game has just been revealed, too. This extended gameplay demo gives us a deeper look into one of the game’s companion characters, Samuel the Watch. And, yes, he’s quite literally a watch.

Finally, Wanderer is getting a physical edition on PSVR, too. M Theory and Oddboy have teamed up with physical publisher, Perp Games, to bring the game to disc. This version will also include a digital artbook.

We’ve kept an eye on Wanderer since its announcement earlier this year. The game promises a time-traveling adventure with escape room mechanics, but it caught our attention first for its visual fidelity but also its interactions, which look deeply considered for VR. The gameplay above certainly has us still holding out hope that this one lives up to expectations.

We’ll bring you the latest on Wanderer’s final release date as soon as we have it.