Wanderer Releases January 27 PSVR & PC VR

After a few delays, we finally have a release date for the time travelling VR adventure — Wanderer will be available January 27 2022 for PSVR and PC VR via Steam.

📢 RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT 📢 We’re super excited to announce you’ll be able to don your time traveling shoes come… 🎉 JANUARY 27th 2022 🎉 ⬇️ Thread below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0tYJdody30 — Wanderer ⏳ (@wanderervr) November 4, 2021

Despite not making a release date in 2021, the good news is that Wanderer is only just over 2 months off (yes, we are that far through 2021).

Developers Oddboy spoke about the delay on Twitter, stating that “the overall choice comes from us wanting to deliver a well-polished game that we are PROUD to share with you all. Pushing back to a solid date gives us the confidence to create that!”

To balance out the news of another delay, Oddboy also shared some short new gameplay videos with details on the game’s mechanics and lore.

⏳ Temporal transporter ⏳ Harnessing these black holes will need some managing. Learn how to operate the mysterious time transporter – the more you progress and time jump, the closer you’ll come to understanding the transporter, and, more importantly, how to use it. pic.twitter.com/2MD72pr3aq — Wanderer ⏳ (@wanderervr) November 4, 2021

Time travel in Wanderer is linked to black holes, which you will harness using the temporal transporter (which can be seen in the video embedded above). Using the transporter will take you to loads of different locations, including multiple versions of the future, such as a futuristic version of Boston 2061.

You’ll be joined by a companion, Samuel the Watch, who is “useful in more ways than one “and can be upgraded using items found along the campaign.

⏳ Watch ⏳ Your trusted companion through the game is Samuel the watch. As well as being an integral part of your journey Samuel is useful in more ways than one and you can upgrade your watch strap using items you find in your adventures. pic.twitter.com/K4qGQQ30n4 — Wanderer ⏳ (@wanderervr) November 4, 2021

Back in April, a FAQ on the game’s Discord indicated that the campaign would be roughly 8 hours, with replayable chapter selection. In terms of platforms, PSVR2 is “on [their] radar” and the team is also “working on options” for Quest, but there’s been no solid news on a Quest port beyond that.

Are you looking forward to Wanderer? Let us know what you think in the comments below.