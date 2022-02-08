Spellcasting VR Game Wands Is Getting A Quest 2 Sequel

Multiplayer VR spellcasting game, Wands, is getting a full sequel in Wands Alliances.

Set to arrive on Meta Quest 2 in the first half of 2022, Wands Alliances doubles down on the original’s multiplayer focus, now pitting two teams of three against each other in magical battles. Check out the first trailer for the game below.

Wands Sequel Announced

As with the original game, players will build out their own arsenals of attacks, whilst also taking cover to defend themselves. The game is set in an alternate-era Victorian London.

And that’s about all we have to go on for now. Expect to see more from the game in weeks leading up to reveal, though there’s currently no confirmation of possible PC VR or PSVR versions.

We reviewed the first Wands when it released for Gear VR all the way back in 2016. “There are lots of different maps to battle on, an inventive spell customization interface, and some truly intense duels waiting to be had in the depths of this mysterious and mystical world,” we said, giving the game 7/10 (yes, we used to do those). Let’s hope the sequel can build on what the first game delivered, then.

Alliances will be the core Cortopia team’s third VR release after the original game and the enjoyable Down the Rabbit Hole. The studio itself is part of VR publisher, Beyond Frames, which also recently put out Spacefolk City.

Are you looking forward to Wands Alliances? Let us know in the comments below!