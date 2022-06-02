Wands Alliances Quest 2 Release Date, Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Cortopia Studios’ Wands Alliances is nearly ready for release.

The follow-up to one of VR’s first multiplayer wizard battlers will release on Quest 2 on June 30, having been announced back in February. The game’s now available to wishlist on the Quest store as well. The first gameplay trailer for the title also just debuted, which you can see below.

Wands Alliances Gameplay Trailer

Like the original Wands, Alliances is a competitive, spell-based action game in which players customize their loadouts and face off with opponents. But, whereas the first Wands only supported 1v1 battles, Alliances offers 3v3 matches. Players take cover as they teleport around a map, trading blasts with two hands in their hands. Three maps are set to be available at launch.

The trailer also reveals different objective types and modes you’ll find in the game, like getting to test out spells at a practice range.

We thought the original Wands was a fun take on VR wizardry and the game saw plenty of post-launch support over the years. It will definitely be interesting to see how that core gameplay expands as the player count moves from two to six.

Currently the game’s only confirmed for Quest 2, but it’s possible we see a launch on other headsets later down the line. Are you going to be trying out Wands Alliances later this month? Let us know in the comments below!