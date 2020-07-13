Wands Gets Roomscale, Dual-Wielding, Discontinues Gear VR Support

Cortopia’s Wands is the second VR game this month to discontinue Gear VR support.

The developer will no longer issue updates to one of the original versions of the game as it rolls out significant improvements to other platforms. “Unfortunately, we have to discontinue updates for Gear VR, as the Oculus SDK Wands uses is not supported,” a note on the game’s website reads. Last week we reported the Mojang’s Minecraft was also discontinuing support for Gear VR. The headset, which launched in its original form in 2014, is now all but dead after Facebook removed support in its Oculus SDK and Samsung stopped making phones compatible with it.

But Wands is far from done; in this month’s update, the game finally gets support for major features like roomscale and dual-wielding.

Wands originally launched on Daydream and Gear VR, where roomscale tracking isn’t available. But with Daydream dead and Gear VR left behind, Oculus Go is the only three degrees of freedom (3DOF) platform the game still supports. The roomscale update allows players on 6DOF platforms like Quest, Rift, Vive, Index, Cosmos and Windows Mixed Reality to navigate wider physical spaces in the virtual environments. No PSVR support is mentioned, though the kit isn’t really capable of roomscale tracking.

Dual-wielding, meanwhile, lets players load up spells in two hands for new combinations out on the battlefield. To top it all off, Cortopia has overhauled some of the game’s other stats and features to account for the new play options.

