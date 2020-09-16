Warhammer 40,000 VR FPS Coming To Oculus Quest And Rift Platforms Later This Year

Announced at Facebook Connect, Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister is an upcoming single player first-person shooter for VR. It will be available for Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Rift later this year.

The game is set in the universe of Warhammer 40,000, one of the most popular miniature tabletop war games, which has since spun off into a few related video games. You’ll play a veteran Sister of Battle called Sister Orphelia in a campaign where she “searches for her lost twin sister and fights for the future of humanity itself.” Here’s a description of the weapons and gameplay mechanics you’ll have access to:

Battle Sister features a range of iconic wargear from the Warhammer 40,000 universe for players to actually wield, for the first time, in their own hands, legendary weapons including Bolters, Plasma Pistols, Flamers, Las Rifles, Power Swords and Chainswords. As well as these devastating weapons the player has access to Acts of Faith. These powerful abilities can turn the tide of battle by allowing players to slow time, create a resilient force field, and push back enemies and objects.

The game is being developed by Pixel Toys, the studio that previously developed Oculus Quest launch title Drop Dead: Dual Strike. Not only does the studio have experience developing for VR, but they’ve also worked with the Warhammer 40,000 IP before, developing mobile games like Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade.

There’s no word on pricing or a specific release date for Battle Sister just yet, except that it will launch before the end of the year for Rift and Quest platforms.