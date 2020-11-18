Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister Blasts Onto Oculus Quest On Dec. 8th

In a blog post today, Facebook announced that Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, developed by Drop Dead creators Pixel Toy, is slated to hit the Oculus Quest platform on December 8th. A PC VR version for Oculus Rift is planned for next year with other headsets and platforms unconfirmed at this time.

Warhammer Battle Sister seems like one worth watching. Other than the awesome armor designs and impressive visuals, the gunplay looks decent at worst and quite fun at best.

According to the blog post:

“Pixel Toys​ brings the war-torn world of ​Warhammer 40,000​ to VR for the very first time. Not to miss for fans of the franchise, ​Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister​ lets you fight evil as you wield an array of authentic, powerful weapons, raining down destruction on anyone who stands in your way. Mark your calendars: This action-adventure lands on the ​Quest Platform​​December 8​.”

I haven’t played Battle Sister myself yet, but Jamie Feltham from UploadVR had some nice things to say. It’s getting co-op multiplayer after launch too! You can watch some gameplay up above or by reading it here:

“I’ll be looking to see how Battle Sisters’s level and encounter design evolves going forward. The first level is a staunch showcase of trench warfare, but as a result it’s funneled through a series of corridors with fairly simple shootouts…” “There is more to see, though. The demo’s second level starts off with a lengthy walk through your home base, which hints at some deeper narrative elements to come, and the game’s control scheme points to some new abilities. For now, Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister does a good job of rooting you in a lovably clunky universe, and that’s a decent start.”

Do you plan on getting Warhammer 40k: Battle Sister when it launches on Oculus Quest next month on December 8th? Let us know what you think down in the comments below!