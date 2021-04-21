Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister Co-Op Update Launches Today

The long-awaited co-op version of Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister’s horde mode launches today.

The update was just revealed on the Oculus Gaming Showcase stream. The Last Bastion co-op update allows two players to team up inside an Oculus Quest each and take on hordes of enemies from the 40K franchise. Check out the trailer below.

The mode takes maps from the game and fills them with enemies to defeat. As you work your way through waves you’ll earn credits to purchase bigger and better weapons.

Developer Pixel Toys laid the foundations for this update earlier this month with a launch of a solo version of the horde mode, though previously promised the co-op version back at launch. This is in addition to the core single-player campaign, which we thought had it charms when it release in late 2020.

“Battle Sister offers mostly clean, mostly forgettable fun, then,” we said in our 3/5 review. “It’d likely feel just as at home played on a screen with a controller in hand as it would in VR, but the chance to peer down the sights of a Bolter or exercise righteous justice with a Power Sword will please many a 40K fan. As far as ticking the boxes go for VR shooters, it does enough to warrant a look if your back catalog is empty.”

Coming up, Pixel Toys is working on bringing the game to the Oculus Rift, too. You can also expect to see more content added to the game in the future. Will you be checking out Battle Sister’s co-op? Let us know in the comments below!