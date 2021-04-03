Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister Gets A Solo Horde Mode In New Update

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister just got a brand new update that adds a wave-based survival “solo horde mode” called Last Bastion. Co-op for this mode is still in development.

Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister—Last Bastion Solo

According to the update post from developer Pixel Toys, this is part one of the horde updates to the game. Last Bastion Solo is what’s releasing now, with a co-op version that will also introduce a new map to come later on. The new mode is available directly from the main menu.

The goal of the new game mode is to reach the final wave and survive for as long as possible as a heroic last stand. Every kill you get earns coins which can be spent back at the central requisition terminal for better weapons and more ammo. There is also a ranked progression system and leaderboards for high scores.

Here’s what the update post says about the mode:

“Hold out in the Last Bastion, an encampment in the war-torn world of Warhammer 40k, you are surrounded, and cornered on all sides by the ravening hordes of Chaos who throw ever greater forces against you and your team of embattled heroes.

The aim is simple, to survive over a series of waves and rounds, attempting to reach higher levels and ranks, unlocking weapons and competing in global and friends leaderboards for high scores and achievements – Will you survive and claim glory for the Emperor?”

Other patch notes for this update include game balancing tweaks to make it overall a bit easier with players getting a 20% bump to health and decreased delay before health regeneration kicks in. It also regenerates more quickly now as well.

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister is available now on Oculus Quest for $30. For more on the game, check out our Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister review and stay tuned to UploadVR.