Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister Coming To SteamVR Soon

Pixel Toys’ Warhammer 40K VR first-person shooter, Battle Sister, is coming to SteamVR soon.

The game recently popped up on Steam listings with a March 8th release date. Pixel Toys also confirmed this date with UploadVR. You could already play Battle Sister on Oculus Rift and Quest, but this marks the games’ first appearance on non-Meta headsets.

Warhammer VR Coming To Steam

As the name suggests, the game focuses on the Battle Sister faction of the 40K universe. You play as a seasoned warrior that travels across the galaxy in a single-player campaign using iconic Warhammer weaponry.

Since launch on Quest, Battle Sister has also seen several key updates adding in new modes. That includes a co-op horde mode that lets you team up with friends to fight the forces of Chaos together. This mode will be present in the SteamVR release too.

We quite liked Battle Sister when it originally launched noting that, while it was a little on the simple side, there was enough fan service spectacle for series veterans to enjoy. “It’d likely feel just as at home played on a screen with a controller in hand as it would in VR,” we said, giving the game a Good rating, “but the chance to peer down the sights of a Bolter or exercise righteous justice with a Power Sword will please many a 40K fan.”

This isn’t to be confused with the other recent SteamVR Warhammer game, Tempestfall, which was set in the Age of Sigmar universe.

