Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall Is An All-New VR Game From The Makers Of The Wizards

Carbon Studio is working on an all-new VR game based on the Warhammer franchise – Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall.

Tempestfall’s setting is one of the newer eras of the Warhammer series, trading in 40K’s metal crunch for a more supernatural angle. In the game, players will take on the role of a magic-wielding warrior, a Lord-Arcanum, and battle the ghostly Nighthaunt in the realm of Shyish as part of a taskforce known as the Stormcast Eternals. Expect first-person combat with spooky demonic foes, driven by a gesture-based weapons system players of Carbon’s older games may be familiar with.

Age Of Sigmar Comes To VR

A VR-exclusive developer, Carbon is best known for its spell-casting fantasy series, The Wizards. In its two mainline games, including this year’s The Wizards: Dark Times, players summons mystical shields and toss fireballs or ice arrows by making specific gestures with VR motion controllers. Clearly, Carbon and Games Workshop saw this as a suitable fit for Tempestfall.

“Casting spells with specific hand movements felt natural, and we’re happy to say it will return in Tempestfall, albeit in a slightly different form,” Carbon’s Piotr Gala told UploadVR. “This time we’re going to wield some very powerful weapons, blessed by Sigmar himself.”

One of those weapons is the Tempest Blade, a mighty sword that’s made all the more deadly by the gesture system. Gala explains that players can thrust the sword forward whilst pressing the trigger to charge forth, tearing through multiple enemies. Or you could send out an electric arc shockwave with a horizontal slash.

Tempestfall will also build on other elements introduced in Dark Times. For example, the game offers a full, single-player campaign split across two “large and distinct” regions. You’ll find traversal challenges, including using superhuman strength to remove giant metal gates. Along the way, you’ll also discover artifacts and relics that you can use to upgrade weapons and abilities.

Carbon is aiming to release the game on Oculus Quest and PC VR platforms in 2021. Of course, Tempestfall isn’t the only Warhammer VR game on the way right now; next month sees the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister on Quest. It’s a first-person shooter set in the series’ most recognizable universe.

“I think it’s fantastic that both Warhammer Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 are finally coming to VR,” Gala said of the two. “These universes are incredibly rich in lore, diverse factions, awesome characters, and the tiniest of details making it all more believable. It’s peak power fantasy, and we get to bring it to VR, which is very exciting!”

Will you be checking out Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Temptestfall? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to sign up to our YouTube channel for more!