Warhammer Age Of Sigmar VR Hits PC VR Next Month

The Wizards developer Carbon Studio is releasing its Warhammer Age of Sigmar VR game on PC VR headsets next month.

Update: This article originally stated the Oculus Quest version of Tempestfall will release on the same date at the PC VR version. This was incorrect – the Quest version will follow after PC launch. We apologize for the mistake.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall launches on November 17. It’s a little later on than originally anticipated as the game was delayed to make changes after two rounds of closed beta testing. You can check out a brand new trailer for the game below.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall Release Date Revealed

Tempestfall embraces the supernatural side of the Warhammer series, and is not to be confused with last year’s Warhammer 40K VR shooter, Battle Sister. In the game, you play as a sorcerer known as the Lord-Arcanum and take the battle to the ghostly Nighthaunt. Combat consists of a combination of melee attacks and magical components that build on the gesture-based casting of The Wizards.

The trailer gives us our best look at gameplay yet, including expansive environments and a range of enemy types. Alongside combat with a range of different weapons, we get a look at some exploration elements, like climbing surfaces and finding collectibles. The game is promising a full story-driven campaign as the Stormguard investigates a new threat. A release date for the Quest version has not yet been announced but we’ll definitely be interested to see how the Quest version measures up to the PC, though Carbon did a good job bringing 2019’s The Wizards: Dark Times onto the standalone platform.

Tempestfall will be launching across the Oculus Store, SteamVR and HTC Viveport.