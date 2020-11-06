Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister Multiplayer Coming Around Launch

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister multiplayer support is planned for around launch next month.

The upcoming VR first-person shooter (FPS) will offer a full single-player campaign on release. However, developer Pixel Toys confirmed to UploadVR that there’s one cooperative multiplayer mode planned to either release alongside the campaign or, more likely, “fairly soon after” the initial release.

Warhammer Battle Sister Multiplayer On The Way

“We’ve got a couple of different modes which we’re working on,” James Horn, Creative Lead/Project Director on the project told us. “There’s one which we’re currently prepping for the initial release, which is more down the horde mode line.”

Horde modes are essentially wave-based survival modes. As you can see in our first gameplay video above, Battle Sister has plenty of enemy types ideal for that mode. Horn explained that the co-op mode will be limited to two players at first, but there are hopes to maybe bring it to four players. As for competitive modes? There’s a possibility those arrive in the new year.

“The team who desperately wants to do PVP as well,” Horn continued. “There’s a couple of levels that particularly have that kind of Goldeneye, Aztec feel about them.”

He went on to explain that the desire to add multiplayer had been brought about by the surprise success of adding similar modes to Drop Dead.

Battle Sister is aiming for launch on Quest in December, with other platforms to follow in 2021. We’ll have more from our interview with Pixel Toys very soon, so keep an eye out and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel. What do you want to see out of Warhammer Battle Sister multiplayer? Let us know in the comments below!