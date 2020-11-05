Quest FPS Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister Aiming For December Launch, Other Platforms Being Considered

Upcoming VR first-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister won’t be releasing this month, but it is aiming for December.

We had originally thought the Oculus Quest title would arrive on November 12th but, in an interview with UploadVR, James Horn, Creative Lead/Project Director at Pixel Toys explained that that date had actually been shared by accident and that the team is instead hoping to release in December.

Warhammer Battle Sister Release Date Nearing

In Battle Sister, you play as a member of the titular group and fight through a full single-player campaign pitted against iconic 40K creations. We’ve played the first level (see gameplay above) and came away impressed with the game’s scope, though did note some technical hitches. Waiting a little longer for the game gives us hope that those flaws will be ironed out in time for release.

Still, December isn’t far away now and it means Battle Sister should be arriving quite far in front of the other Warhammer VR game on the horizon, the recently-announced Tempestfall.

But what about other platforms? Horn says there are plans for that too. The company is aiming to release on the Oculus Rift next and is looking into other devices beyond that. “So Rift will be next year,” he said. “And then beyond that, we are investigating other options as well. That’s one thing which I think took us back a little bit is how much people wanted to play on other platforms.”

Horn didn’t specify exactly when and where we might see the game, but hopefully SteamVR and PSVR releases are on the table.

We’ll have more from our talk with Pixel Toys later in the week so keep your eyes peeled. Will you be checking out Battle Sister? Let us know in the comments below!