New Cinematic Trailer Revealed For Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall

After a short teaser trailer towards the end of last year, we now have a full new cinematic trailer for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is an upcoming VR game for PC VR and Oculus Quest, set in one of the newer eras of the Warhammer series and with a strong focus on magic and the supernatural. You play as Lord-Arcanum, a magic-wielding warrior and part of a taskforce known as the Stormcast Eternals. You’ll have to battle the ghostly Nighthaunt in the realm of Shyish using first-person combat and a gesture-based weapons system.

The developers, Carbon Studio, announced the game back in October 2020. Previously, the studio worked on spell-casting VR series The Wizards, including most recently The Wizards: Dark Times. While we got a short teaser for Tempestfall back in October, you can check out the brand new cinematic trailer embedded below. It gives you a bit better a grasp of the universe this one is set in.

It’s a good time for Warhammer fans with VR headsets, as Tempestfall is not the only Warhammer VR game on the market. At the end of last year, Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister released for PC VR and Oculus Quest. While it’s not the most inventive of VR shooters, Jamie described it as a game that does enough to please fans of the 40K franchise, but otherwise is a shooter that offers “mostly clean, mostly forgettable fun.”

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is scheduled to release in the Summer for both PC VR and Oculus Quest headsets. Carbon says that the next look at the title will be a gameplay reveal, so keep an eye out for that in the next few months.

