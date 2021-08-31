Warhammer Tempestfall Delayed To Q4 2021

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall has been delayed. But don’t worry, it’s still expected to release this year.

Developer Carbon Studio today confirmed that the game will miss its initial summer 2021 release window and now arrive in Q4 of this year. The decision was apparently made based on feedback from a closed beta testing round for the game, which gave the studio several elements to improve on.

Namely, the game will feature an improved blocking system. Carbon provided the below GIF to show the system in action. Like Until You Fall, the game telegraphs where you need to block in its first move, though it seems subsequent attacks must be read for direction.

Carbon will also be improving the character progression feature and adding more rewards for players that explore the game’s environments. The team will run a second closed beta for the experience towards the end of September. You can find out how to get involved over on the developer’s Discord channel.

Tempestfall isn’t to be confused with last year’s Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister. The latter game was set in the series’ most familiar universe, but Tempestfall is instead concerned with the more supernatural elements of the Age of Sigmar universe. You play as Lord-Arcanum, a magic-wielding warrior and part of a taskforce known as the Stormcast Eternals. You’ll have to battle the ghostly Nighthaunt in the realm of Shyish using first-person combat and a gesture-based weapons system. Check out the gameplay reveal in the trailer below.

As far as we know, Tempestfall is still due to launch on both PC VR and Oculus Quest at the same time. We’ll let you know if that changes.