Warplanes: Battles Over Pacific Launches March 31 On Quest Via AppLab

Surprise — another big VR game is launching this week! Warplanes: Battles Over Pacific will release via App Lab for Quest headsets this Thursday, March 31.

Battles Over Pacific is a WWII-focused sequel to the original Warplanes: WW1 Fighters, which sees players pilot planes in scenarios focused around key battles and moments of each world war.

The sequel was only announced a few weeks ago, so we’re slightly surprised to see it launching so suddenly on Quest, even if it is on App Lab and not the main Quest store. That being said, developers Home Net Games previously said they were “fairly confident” in a late September release, with early access available beforehand.

The Quest platforms — official store or App Lab — don’t have an early access system or a way to label games as such, hence why the series will return to App Lab for this release initially. But you can expect to see the game come to the full Quest store when the full release is ready. Likewise, the PC VR version of the game will be releasing in early access on Steam before the full launch later on.

As previously reported, the sequel will feature a similar feature set to the original title — a single-player campaign, this time set during WWII, along with PvP and co-op multiplayer modes, with a selection of 10 aircraft available across the game. We were big fans of the first game and have high hopes for this sequel.

