Warplanes: Battles Over Pacific Launches August 18 For Quest 2

After releasing on App Lab in March, Warplanes: Battles Over Pacific will fly onto the Oculus Store for Quest 2 in August.

The game is listed in the ‘Coming Soon’ section of the Oculus Store, with a date of August 18 attached. Battles Over Pacific is a sequel to Warplanes: WW1 Fighters, announced and released in early access on PC VR and via App Lab for Quest back in March.

As you might expect from the title, this sequel brings the Warplanes series forward to World War II. You will lead the US to victory over Japan in the main campaign, or participate in co-op missions and competitive multiplayer. It will feature 10 specific planes, two of which were revealed in the latest update: F8F Bearcat and J2M Raiden.

In the same update, developers Home Net Games also made some changes to multiplayer and ranked play, adding in 60 decals to unlock and customize your planes with as you rank up. Warplanes currently remains in early access on Steam and it’s likely (but unconfirmed) that this August 18 release will mark the game’s transition into full release there as well.

This isn’t the only upcoming Home Net Games title on our radar either. At our Upload VR Showcase last month, the studio also announced a VR helicopter game, titled HeliSquad: Covert Operations. It will release for PC VR, Quest 2 and the Pico Neo Link 3, but other details are slim for now.

Warplanes: Battles Over Pacific is available to wishlist on Quest 2 now. You can read our review of the original game, Warplanes: WW1 Fighters, here.