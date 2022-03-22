Battles Over Pacific Is A WW2 Sequel To Warplanes: WW1 Fighters

Warplanes: Battles over Pacific is a WW2 sequel to the hit VR combat flight sim Warplanes: WW1 Fighters.

WW1 Fighters was the first combat flight game on Quest until the release of Ultrawings 2, and is still the only one with a realistic art style and multiplayer (though the latter feature is on its way to Ultrawings 2 soon). It’s also available on SteamVR. We awarded the game ‘Great’ in our review, and it’s one of the highest-rated apps on the Quest store.

Like Ultrawings and VTOL VR, Warplanes lets you directly interact with a virtual throttle and stick using your VR controllers.

Battles over Pacific will bring the series two decades forward to the Pacific Theater of World War 2. The campaign will have you lead the US to victory over Japan. Like WW1, there will also be co-op missions and competitive multiplayer.

The specific planes included in the game haven’t been announced yet, but there will be 10 to choose from.

Developer Home Net Games says it’s “fairly confident” the full release will ship by the end of the third quarter of this year (late September), with early access available prior.