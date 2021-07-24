Warplanes: WW1 Fighters Flies From App Lab To Oculus Store

Impressive flying game Warplanes: WW1 Fighters is graduating from App Lab to the full Oculus Quest store.

We first wrote about Warplanes in January when it was on SideQuest and in March it moved to App Lab where it racked up more than 500 ratings (with 92 percent of them being 5 stars). Facebook has given it the go ahead to release on the Oculus Quest store from July 29th.

“If you purchased the game on App Lab, the game will be upgraded to the Oculus Store version with no extra cost. All saves and settings will be compatible with the new version. Of course you’ll be getting all future updates as well,” according to the developers.

That means you can can go buy it out now on App Lab where you should be able to face off against a range of enemies from planes to ships and even use hand-dropped bombs, and you’ll get the Oculus Store version when it releases. PC VR players can also grab it on Steam with “cross-platform PvP and Co-op multiplayer modes,” according to the devs.

The full game features customizable “flight models – from arcade to simulation based on aerodynamics” with 18 playable planes and other options, like manual takeoff and landing or disabling the heads-up display. Warplanes also runs at 90Hz on Oculus Quest 2.

Oculus Quest’s library is rapidly growing and Warplanes joins a list of cross-play supported games like Eleven: Table Tennis, Beat Saber, Demeo, Walkabout Mini Golf and more that makes it easy to get playing in VR with friends.