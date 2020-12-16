Watch 5 Minutes Of Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife’s Quest 2 Development Footage, 9am PT

It might be the festive season, but we’re always down for a good few scares. Today’s Winter Wrap-Up debut certainly delivers.

Fast Travel Games is stopping by with the first Quest 2 development footage of its highly anticipated VR horror game, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife. Yes, this is the first World of Darkness game ever for VR headsets, and the first game in general to focus on the Wraiths. But what does any of that really mean? Fast Travel walks us through five reasons to enter the afterlife (in the game) below!

New Wraith VR Footage

Becoming a Wraith isn’t just a story feature. As you can see in the video, it will also grant you new powers, like the ability to manipulate objects from afar and pass through certain passages. Plus we get new info on the game’s story and setting.

On top of new details about how the game plays, the video also gives us our first look at Wraith running on Quest 2. This is still early development footage, so don’t take it as final, but there is plenty of new content here that you won’t want to miss.

Many thanks to Fast Travel Games for giving us the first look at Wraith running on Quest 2. Wraith’s due out on most VR headsets next year.

