Facebook Connect 2021: Watch Livestreams Here

It’s the big week. Facebook Connect kicks off on Thursday, October 28 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK. You can watch the biggest events right here.

How To Watch Facebook Connect Livestreams

As always, Facebook Connect is stacked with keynotes, workshops and more. As with 2020, this edition of the event is all-digital and will see Mark Zuckerberg and other executives first deliver an array of updates in the opening keynote before John Carmack gives his yearly address (or marathon) on the state of VR later in the day. We’ll be streaming both on our YouTube channel, and you can find the videos below. We’ll also be live with our own reactions to the main keynote at 12pm PT and, again, the embed for that is before. You can also register on the official website to be notified about the event.

But what about what to expect from the show? You can find our predictions piece right here, outlining six areas we expect the company to touch on. And, of course, we’ll be bringing you the latest headlines right here on the site.

Last year’s show saw the announcement of the Oculus Quest 2 headset as well as several other new apps and experiences. With Quest 2 now out and seemingly selling well, we’re not expecting to see a full reveal of an Oculus Quest 3. But recently leaks suggest we could well see the reveal of the Oculus Quest Pro, an upgraded and more expensive standalone device with new features like full-body tracking.

As for games and apps? We’re still yet to learn a release date for the Quest version of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, and Vertigo Games is teasing news for After The Fall tomorrow too.

Facebook Connect Keynote Livestream (10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be on-hand to discuss the latest in Facebook’s VR and AR efforts. Will we finally see the Oculus Quest Pro revealed? What about the company’s plans for a future metaverse? And will we get another in-depth rundown on the latest from Facebook Reality Labs’ Michael Abrash? We’ll be watching along to find out.

Facebook Connect Keynote Reactions (12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm UK)

The main show is over, so what did we make of it? Join Jamie Feltham, Ian Hamilton and David Heaney as they pick apart the biggest announcements of Facebook Connect’s opening keynote.

Facebook Connect John Carmack Keynote Livestream (2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm UK)

No Facebook Connect is complete without a presentation from John Carmack. Join us as we tumble down the rabbit hole with the engineer once again to get a behind-the-scenes look at what’s new. Expect revealing stories and, almost certainly, an overlong runtime.

Are you looking forward to watching Facebook Connect? What announcements are you hoping for? Let us know in the comments below!