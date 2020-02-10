Watch: Half-Life: Opposing Force’s VR Mod In Action

Last week we reported that the Lambda1 VR mod for Half-Life on Oculus Quest had added support for the Opposing Force expansion. Now you can check it out in our gameplay video.

Opposing Force was the second expansion to Half-Life, developed by Borderlands studio Gearbox. It cast players as a soldier sent into the Black Mesa facility at the same time Gordon Freeman is fighting his way out of it. Players are separated from their unit at the start of the game and have to try and get out alive. What follows is a shorter Half-Life adventure, but one that’s still a ton of fun.

The VR version works much like the original mod for the base game and its first expansion, Blue Shift. Opposing Force comes with some new weapons to wield, specifically a wrench and a knife.

It’s a first-rate mod, though the game’s core design obviously wasn’t created with VR in mind (Half-Life came out in 1998) and I find myself becoming a bit woozy the longer I played. And I generally consider myself to be pretty good with VR sim sickness. Still, if you don’t mind a little nausea, I’d definitely recommend seeking it out. We have tips on how to install the base mod here. Instructions specific to the expansions can be found here. Hey, it might be just enough to hold you over until Half-Life: Alyx launches next month (!).

Will you be checking out Half-Life: Opposing Force on Oculus Quest? Let us know in the comments below!