Watch: Hitman 3 Shows Off Next-Gen Tech, Adds Chinese Location

Upcoming PSVR-compatible assassination sim, Hitman 3, is moving to China with its latest location.

As revealed in a behind-the-scenes video today, the Chinese municipality of Chongqing is the newest destination for Agent 47 in the upcoming release. Developer IO Interactive didn’t go into too much detail about the new locale itself, though, as the video is primairly concerned with the updates the team is making to its engine with the latest iteration of the series.

IO’s in-house engine will support improved lighting and reflections in Hitman 3, which Chongqing showcases quite nicely with its neon streets. There are added benefits for next-generation systems too, including 4K and 60FPS support.

Of course, we know that Hitman 3’s all-new VR support is limited to just PSVR on PS4 when the game releases this January, so don’t expect to see all of these visual tweaks make it into a version of the game that’s running on older hardware. Last month we confirmed that, even if you get the game on Ps5, you’ll still need the PS4 version to access the VR support, and IO Interactive isn’t yet talking about any possibility of a PC VR port.

Other locations confirmed for Hitman 3 include England and Dubai, though you can also important levels from the older games (which will support these engine updates) to play the entire current trilogy in VR.

Elsewhere, IO last week announced it’s working on a James Bond game, too. Now that definitely sounds like a great fit for VR, no?

Are you looking forward to picking up Hitman 3 on January 20th, 2021? Let us know in the comments below!