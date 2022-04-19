Watch The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase Here On April 20

You can watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase right here when it goes live tomorrow.

Meta’s second showcase promises to highlight loads of titles heading to Quest 2 in the coming weeks and months. Wondering where to watch? Worry not; we’ll be streaming the entire show on this very page, so make sure to be back here on April 20 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BT.

Watch The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase Here

Confirmed for this week’s show are new updates for Cities VR, Among Us VR and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2, whilst Tripwire is also teasing the reveal of a new project and we also know we’ll get a first look at the next game from Stress Level Zero, the developer of Boneworks. To give you an idea of what to expect, last year’s showcase featured the reveal of Carve Snowboarding and a release date for Lone Echo 2. You can catch our recap of that event right here.

Don’t have a Quest? Don’t worry; though the event is sure to focus on the standalone headset, we’ll likely see plenty of multiplatform titles on the way to PSVR and PC VR too, so it’ll be well worth tuning in.

Don’t forget this isn’t the only VR gaming showcase to look forward to this year – the Upload VR Showcase will return this summer with plenty of new announcements and trailers so make sure to look out for that too.

What are you hoping to see from the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase? Let us know in the comments below!